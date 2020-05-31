The Moore family is hosting a no-contact opening for their Little Free Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m Sunday at 2213 Katy Lane in Columbia.
The Little Library has a Harry Potter style and people from all ages can find a book from the library, according to a news release.
Little Free Library is a global phenomenon, which has exchanged more than 100,000 books around the world from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan. Ten million books are shared in the movement each year, the news release said.
Please visit littlefreelibrary.org and follow @KatyLaneLittleLibrary on Instagram to get more information.