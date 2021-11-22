Three months after a public announcement that Burrell Behavioral Health would be creating a 24/7 behavioral crisis center in Columbia, the company says financing is holding plans up.
Burrell’s primary focus right now is to continue to get support from local entities within the community in order to secure the funding needed, said Nathan Fleischmann, director of public relations for Burrell.
“While we as an organization believe a Behavioral Crisis Center (BCC) should provide 24-hour access to all of the available behavioral health services a community has to offer, we also know a full service Behavioral Crisis Center needs community support to be sustainable,” Burrell Central Region President Mat Gass added.
“As a member of the Columbia community we know the need for a BCC in Columbia is urgent, securing funding can take time and the challenges of balancing the need and cost are real,” Gass said.
In October, Columbia City Council decided to seek requests for proposals for a behavioral crisis center in order to allocate federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are one-time funds separate from the normal city budget.
“We are currently looking toward the City of Columbia’s decision to release the federal ARPA funds for the construction of a BCC so that we can make final decisions about the size and services offered in this center,” Gass said.
The proposed facility would be built upon land owned by Phoenix Programs, a non-profit that focuses on rehabilitation from drug and alcohol addiction.
Need for such a facility has been recognized here.
Boone County is part of an organization that is called the “Stepping Up Initiative” , which addresses the disproportionate number of people with behavioral health challenges who are in county jails across the country, said Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson.
Within this initiative, Boone County was able to do a sequential mapping project, which looks at the resources across the community that can be devoted to folks with behavioral health challenges, she said. The project also examined how a person with behavioral health challenges might intersect with law enforcement and the justice system.
The sequential mapping project captured that what Columbia and Boone County were missing was a 24/7 behavioral crisis center, not from just the perspective of those in the justice system but from the entire community as a whole, said Thompson.
Capt. Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department echoed those sentiments, noting that individuals often end up in jail because they are unable to get the help they need.
In June 2020, Burrell created its first Behavioral Crisis Center in Springfield.
That facility is a rapid access unit that is designed to provide walk-in immediate care for crisis-level mental health or substance use needs. Any individual is able to use the crisis center, whether they were referred from another medical profession, brought in by law enforcement agencies or are a walk-in patient.
The services to be provided by the Behavioral Crisis Center in Columbia will include medication-assisted treatment for opioid use, psychiatric assessments, initial assessments, eligibility determination, brief therapy, peer support services, 23-hour observation and referrals for appropriate follow-up treatments, according to a Burrell flyer promoting the center.
All of the treatment is individualized and will be determined based on the initial assessment, said Megan Steen, vice president of Burrell Central Region.
“We have heard from various community stakeholders, including law enforcement and other first responders (about) the need for a center and we know that, especially the last 18 months has increased the need and there’s a growing demand for mental health services,” said Steen.
After a year of being open, the Behavioral Crisis Center in Springfield had been estimated to have saved first responders and medical partners about $4 million, which is based on a community cost avoidance and a savings report from a smaller model in Wichita, Kansas, said Steen.
“So the community benefits include not only better access to care for those who need us most but also (lower) costs and resource savings for local hospitals and law enforcement by providing a safe, effective alternative to a lengthy emergency department or hospital stay, or time spent in local jails,” said Steen.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Burrell is a state-designated Community Mental Health Center that serves 17 Missouri counties including Boone County.
The company currently has two locations in Columbia — the Berrywood Center and the Stephens Lake Clinic. Neither of those locations are open 24 hours.