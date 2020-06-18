Nearly three years ago, Ryan Noffke was looking for both a new job and a place to live.
He found the ideal combination at the Boone County History and Culture Center, where he works as property manager and lives in an on-site two-bedroom, one-bath apartment with his two children, Keller, 13, and Ella, 10.
They live on the top floor of the main building, which they say is a nice arrangement. Noffke and his ex-wife, who lives in Columbia, have equal custody of the children.
Since the museum closed to the public March 18 for coronavirus restrictions, the Noffkes have been spending the last three months pretty much alone on the property, performing necessary maintenance and tending the lawns and gardens.
Recently, Noffke gave the gazebo and veranda a pressure washing, added mulch to areas that needed it and performed other chores as the main caretaker.
“Part of the job is just having the lights on, having a car on site and checking the security,” he said. “Small things that would deter any trouble.”
The History and Culture Center reopens to the public on Thursday with limited days and hours of service. The building will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with the first hour reserved for those over 60 or high-risk visitors.
Visitors will be limited to 40 at a time; masks are required and will available for those who don’t bring them.
A new exhibit, “Boone County 1820 – 2020: Two Hundred Years of Progress,” opens Thursday, as well. It features clothing, a saber and a pocket Bible belonging to Civil War General Odon Guitar; a 19th-century authentic covered wagon; and a 25-foot-tall mural celebrating the people and communities of Boone County.
The mural, a collaborative effort by dozens of residents, is separated into eight sections tied to distinct communities in the county: Ashland, Centralia, Columbia, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Rocheport, Sturgeon and river communities. The work was conceived and supervised by Stacy “Wildy” Self of Wildy’s World, the collaborative art studio in downtown Columbia.
Concurrently, another exhibit, “Fusion: 2020 Encaustic Art of Elise Rugolo and her Students,” will run through Sept. 7. Encaustic art is a mix of pigment and hot wax, and fusion is the process of applying a heat source to the wax, according to the exhibit description.
“Fusion” also refers to the connection between teacher and student that creates and fosters new creative approaches and insights, the exhibit description notes.
One of Noffke’s jobs is setting up and taking down exhibits, as well as preparing for special events. As property manager, he also handles reservations for use of spaces in the museum.
In addition, the property has five historic buildings for visitor tours. The historic Maplewood House, built in 1877, is the only site-specific building; the rest were moved from other locations, so they could be preserved.
A major task Noffke took on during the pandemic was repairing a room in the Maplewood House and putting up new wallpaper.
The museum doesn’t have a custodial staff, so the Noffkes also keep up with those duties. Sometimes Keller and Ella volunteer to take out the trash or replace an empty soap dispenser; during the pandemic, they have been sanitizing areas twice a day.
There are definitely perks living where you work, Noffke said. Besides no commute and the saving money on gas, he can always run home to grab a lunch or check on his kids when they’re home. Keller attends Gentry Middle School, and Ella is a student at New Haven Elementary.
Both Keller and Ella said they like being close to their dad and always have something to do.
“It’s nice that we live in a park, and it’s interesting to see all the different art and exhibits,” Keller said.
“It’s easy because you’re not alone,” Ella said. “We get to see Dad a lot.”
Noffke came to Columbia 20 years ago to study art at MU but ended up switching to education.
He spent 12 years teaching art at Blue Ridge Elementary School and math for seventh and eighth graders at Lang and Oakland middle schools.
He left education before taking the museum job and hasn’t faced a furlough during the pandemic because of his property responsibilities, so he kept a home and a paycheck.
“I was basically quarantined at my job,” he said.
During ordinary times, an executive director, office manager, art and financial officers are on site, and the staff was able to return in May. The historic museum also manages numerous volunteers and houses a genealogy library, which is located at the museum but functions independently.
Laurel Wilson was a professor in the MU Department of Apparel and Textile management who retired in 2012 and became a regular volunteer.
Wilson has collaborated with Noffke on several exhibits, she said, including last year’s “Faces Found, 1886-1940” exhibit, a collection of historical portraits by photographers Joseph Douglass, Wesley Blackmore and J. Francis Westhoff.
It was one of her favorite projects, Wilson said, because it said it clearly illustrated the diverse history of the area.
“This small museum is a reflection of the community,” she said. “At the Boone County History and Culture Center, people get to see how their community has shaped the history of the county.”