A total of 7.1 inches of snow had fallen by noon over Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall had paused by the middle of the afternoon but was expected to resume after midnight and drop another 1 to 3 inches on the city.
Earlier Wednesday, accidents, stalled vehicles and road conditions had closed parts of Interstate 70 near Stadium Boulevard.
Roads across mid-Missouri are snow covered, and the Missouri Department of Transportation discouraged travel through at least noon Thursday. Check the latest conditions on the Traveler Information Map. You can track the city's snow removal efforts online.
Continue to use caution if you have to be on the roads! This is the MO River Bridge in Jeff City on Rt 63/54 and I-70 near the Rt 63 connector in Columbia. #MidMoWx #MidMoTraffic #BUPD pic.twitter.com/eODXXe4hJw— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
There have been 138 stranded motorists and two injury crashes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
Updated weather related traffic totals since midnight (2/2/22) for Troop F:— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 2, 2022
❄️calls for service 217
❄️stranded motorist 138
❄️non-injury crashes 48
❄️injury crashes 2
🙏🏻zero fatal crashes
Westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down near Stadium Boulevard for over an hour due to a multi-vehicle crash according to MoDOT. The closure lasted a little over an hour, with one lane reopening at 12:35 p.m. according to a MoDOT tweet.
🚨i-70 ALERT - 2/2/22, 11AM🚨All westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 124 (west of Stadium Boulevard) in Columbia, due to a crash. Avoid the area, as the road could be closed for some time. #mowx #midmowx #BUPD pic.twitter.com/r36GwK02yr— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
A 32-person Columbia Public Works plow crew took over at 7 a.m. and is focused on first and second priority roads.
Snow accumulation has now exceeded 2 inches, and cars must be removed from snow routes in Columbia.
Columbia Water and Light reported one water main break Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Lynnwood Drive. As a result, 74 customers were placed under a boil advisory. Boone Electric also reported one power outage in the Hallsville area at 7 a.m.
Closings and Cancellations
Columbia Public Schools, Columbia College and the Daniel Boone Regional Library were closed Wednesday because of the winter weather. MU Health Care and Boone Health also closed clinics, along with Mizzou Urgent Care.
Southern Boone and Hallsville schools also closed Wednesday.
The Missouri House of Representatives and Senate adjourned Tuesday for the rest of the week, having canceled all Wednesday and Thursday sessions.
In response to weather concerns, MU announced Monday that it would move all classes for Wednesday and Thursday online.
Columbia bus services have been canceled for Wednesday.
Warming centers
For people without shelter, Columbia's overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station will remain open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday night.
Turning Point and The Salvation Army Harbor House daytime warming centers will also remain open regardless of weather conditions.