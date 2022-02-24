Winter weather has made its way to Columbia once again, canceling schools and temporarily closing some businesses. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
Freezing drizzle came in overnight, glazing windows and leading to some icy patches on sidewalks and roads. According to the KOMU 8 weather team, this drizzle will turn into sleet and snow throughout the morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, in addition to ice from the sleet and freezing rain.
4:30 p.m. Thursday
• Columbia Public Schools will have a two hour delay on classes Friday.
2 p.m. Thursday
• Columbia Police and the Columbia Fire Department have handled at least 25 motor vehicle collisions around the city, nearly all of them early in the day.
• Boone County Family Resources, 2700 W. Ash St., will close at 3 p.m. today.
11:30 a.m. Thursday
• Columbia College locations in Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla are closed today with classes held virtually.
• The Boone County Board of Adjustment meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. today has been canceled, and all agenda items will be addressed during the March 24 meeting.
9 a.m. Thursday
• City bus service was halted for about an hour and a half, with GoCOMO bus services halted from around 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.
8 a.m. Thursday
• As of 8:50 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F had received 50 calls for service, including 17 stranded motorists and four injury crashes. You can track road conditions on the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.
• Boone County Joint Communications reports multiple motor vehicle collisions around town, including several near I-70 Drive NW at Garden Drive Roadway. There was also a collision around 8:30 at Highway 63 and Grindstone Parkway.
• Boone Electric Cooperative closed its business office on Ash Street. If members need to conduct business or report an outage, phone lines will stay open at 573-449-4181.
7 a.m. Thursday
• Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F was working on 11 crashes and multiple slide-offs as of 7:15 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to either stay home or be extremely cautious while driving.
• Hallsville Schools canceled classes and directed buses to turn around and drop any students who were already picked up back at home.
6 a.m. Thursday
• Columbia Solid Waste planned to continue trash pickup routes as normal. Any changes to the routes would be posted to city social media pages.
• Columbia Public Schools canceled classes for the day. The Southern Boone School District switched to online learning.