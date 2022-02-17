Ice, sleet and snow, oh my! Another winter storm hit Columbia on Thursday, with morning sleet expected to evolve into snow this afternoon.
Heavy rain turned into ice and sleet early Thursday morning, and this is expected to give way to snow and high winds by noon. According to the National Weather Service, mid-Missouri is expected to receive between 3 and 8 inches of snow throughout the day. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are also expected.
Road conditions deteriorated quickly early Thursday morning as sleet and ice began to cover the area. As conditions worsen, motorists are advised to avoid all non-essential travel.
As of 6 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F had received 19 calls for service, including 9 stranded motorists and 6 crashes.
In Columbia, a 35-person snow plow crew is responding to the winter weather and has been on the road since 5 a.m. Plows will focus on plowing first and second priority roads during the day, and latest road conditions can be found online.
Since snow accumulation above 2 inches is expected, cars should be moved off first and second priority roads so plows can adequately clear the streets.
You can also track the Missouri Department of Transportation's road clearing efforts on the Traveler Information Map.
Columbia Water & Light had not reported any power outages as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Boone Electric also had no reported outages.
Residential solid waste collection was canceled Thursday over road safety concerns. The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will make a determination about Friday's routes tomorrow morning.
According to a city update, most commercial collection routes were completed Thursday morning, but crews had to suspend collection because of the weather.
Cancellations and closings
Several businesses, schools and local government offices closed Thursday because of the winter weather.
MU made the switch to remote operations for the day. Columbia College also went remote.
In the K-12 realm, Columbia Public Schools and Hallsville Schools did not hold classes, and Southern Boone School District switched to remote learning.
Other cancellations or closures include Boone and Callaway county courts, the Activity & Recreation Center, Boone County government offices and more. MU Health Care also announced it would be closing its clinics for the day at 10 a.m. because of the winter weather.
For a full list of cancellations and closures, visit KOMU 8's comprehensive list.
Warming centers
For people without shelter, Columbia's overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station will remain open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night.
Turning Point and The Salvation Army Harbor House daytime warming centers will also remain open regardless of weather conditions. Other daytime warming centers, such as the Columbia Public Library and the ARC, have been closed because of the weather.