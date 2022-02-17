Ice, sleet and snow, oh my! Another winter storm hit Columbia on Thursday, with morning sleet expected to evolve into snow this afternoon.
Heavy rain turned into ice and sleet early Thursday morning, and this is expected to give way to snow and high winds by noon.
According to the National Weather Service, mid-Missouri is expected to receive between 3 and 8 inches of snow throughout the day. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are also expected.
Here are updates, closings and cancellations as the Missourian receives them.
11 a.m. Thursday
American Airlines cancels flights. City halts bus service
• American Airlines canceled all outbound flights at Columbia Regional Airport Thursday. The runway at COU is still currently open.
One flight to Chicago was originally scheduled to leave at 11:56 a.m. The 7:27 p.m. flight to Chicago is also canceled, as is the 10:50 p.m. flight to Dallas/Fort Worth.
• Go COMO transit is canceling service today and will evaluate the possibility of service for Friday and make a decision Thursday afternoon.
For future updates, please check social media, the Go COMO website, and the announcements section of the Go COMO app.
10 a.m. Thursday
MU Health closes clinics
• MU Health Care announced it would be closing its clinics for the day at 10 a.m. because of the winter weather.
9:15 a.m. Thursday
No trash collection today. Friday pickup remains uncertain
Residential solid waste collection was canceled Thursday over road safety concerns. The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will make a determination about Friday's routes tomorrow morning.
According to a city update, most commercial collection routes were completed Thursday morning, but crews had to suspend collection because of the weather.
6 a.m. Thursday
City and state crews start to treat roads early. Businesses, schools close for the day. Warming shelter open tonight.
• In Columbia, a 35-person snow plow crew has been on the road since 5 a.m. plowing first and second priority roads. The latest road conditions can be found online.
Since snow accumulation above 2 inches is expected, cars should be moved off first and second priority roads so plows can adequately clear the streets.
Track the Missouri Department of Transportation's road clearing efforts on the Traveler Information Map.
• Road conditions deteriorated quickly early Thursday morning as sleet and ice began to cover the area. As conditions worsen, motorists are advised to avoid all non-essential travel.
• By 6 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F had received 19 calls for service, including nine stranded motorists and six crashes.
• MU made the switch to remote operations for the day. Columbia College has also gone remote.
• Columbia Public Schools and Hallsville Schools did not hold classes, and Southern Boone School District switched to remote learning.
Other cancellations or closures include Boone and Callaway county court proceedings, the Activity & Recreation Center and Boone County government offices.
• The Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting for tonight has been canceled. Items on the agenda will move to the March 17 meeting.
• For people without shelter, Columbia's overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station will remain open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight.
• Turning Point and The Salvation Army Harbor House daytime warming centers will also remain open regardless of weather conditions. Other daytime warming centers, such as the Columbia Public Library and the ARC, have been closed because of the weather.