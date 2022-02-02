The first round of a major winter storm arrived in mid-Missouri overnight.
Snow will continue Wednesday and into Thursday with 8 to 14 inches expected in Columbia, according to KOMU 8 meteorologists.
Roads across mid-Missouri are snow covered, and MoDOT discouraged travel Wednesday morning. Check the latest conditions on the Traveler Information Map. You can track the city's snow removal efforts online.
Continue to use caution if you have to be on the roads! This is the MO River Bridge in Jeff City on Rt 63/54 and I-70 near the Rt 63 connector in Columbia. #MidMoWx #MidMoTraffic #BUPD pic.twitter.com/eODXXe4hJw— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
There have been 38 stranded motorists, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted Wednesday morning.
Weather related traffic totals since midnight (2/2/22) for Troop F:❄️calls for service 62❄️stranded motorist 38❄️non-injury crashes 16❄️injury crashes 1🙏🏻zero fatal crashes pic.twitter.com/Hniz67d6I0— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 2, 2022
A 33-person Columbia Public Works plow crew began treating roads and plowing priority roads overnight. A 32-person crew took over at 7 a.m. and is focused on first and second priority roads.
Snow accumulation has now exceeded 2 inches, and cars must be removed from snow routes in Columbia.
Columbia Water and Light was not reporting any outages as of 7 a.m. Boone Electric reported one outage in the Hallsville area at 7 a.m.
Closings and Cancellations
Columbia Public Schools, Columbia College and the Daniel Boone Regional Library will close Wednesday due to the winter weather. MU Health Care and Boone Health will also close clinics, along with Mizzou Urgent Care.
Southern Boone and Hallsville schools will also close Wednesday.
The Missouri House of Representatives and Senate adjourned Tuesday for the rest of the week, having canceled all Wednesday and Thursday sessions.
In response to weather concerns, MU announced Monday that it would move all classes for Wednesday and Thursday online.
Columbia bus services have been canceled for Wednesday.
Warming centers
For people without shelter, Columbia's overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station will remain open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday night.
Turning Point and The Salvation Army Harbor House daytime warming centers will also remain open regardless of weather conditions.