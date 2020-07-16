Room at the Inn will turn to a virtual fundraising event Sunday as it seeks support for the coming winter.
A fundraising concert featuring individuals with a Columbia connection will be livestreamed at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the Room at the Inn Facebook page, according to a news release from the organization.
Kyle Stegall, a graduate of the universities of Missouri, Michigan and Yale, will be the tenor at the concert. After teaching applied voice, song literature and lyric diction at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, he joined the MU School of Music last year as a visiting assistant professor.
Ayako Tsuruta will be the pianist. As the executive and artistic director of the Odyssey Chamber Music Series and the founder of the Columbia Music School, she educates and promotes the arts in Columbia.
Violinist Holly Piccoli will also perform. She has performed in Australia, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Asia and Europe. Her home studio is now in Columbia.
The organization’s Facebook page said the artists will perform the music of Beethoven, Bach, Strauss and Coleridge-Taylor. They will also perform works by composers Polina Nazaykinskaya and Calvin Bowman. The audience can also see the premier U.S. performance of Bowman’s art songs with words of Michael Leunig, an Australian poet.
Room at the Inn is a community-based organization focused on shelter for the homeless during the winter.
The organization was started by Missouri United Methodist Church and Calvary Episcopal Church and now rotates among six different churches in Columbia. More than 500 community volunteers served at the shelter during the 2017 winter season, according to the news release.
The pandemic has created a lot of challenges for the homeless population. In March, Room at the Inn helped fund the CoMo Crisis Shelter, a motel to assist the homeless population during COVID-19.
It also offered the use of cots, linens and other supplies for the crisis shelter, according to a Facebook post in March.
People may donate online at https://charity.gofundme.com/Room-atthe-Inn-COMO. They can also mail their donations to PO Box 272, Columbia, MO 65205. Donations received will be used to further the organization’s plans during the upcoming winter.