Liz Graznak, who runs Happy Hollow Farm in Moniteau County, Missouri, has been named the Organic Farmer of the Year by the board of the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service (MOSES).
Each year, this prestigious award honors a farmer or farm family for their efforts in teaching organic farming techniques and their innovative practices. Graznak’s organic practices, hard work and efforts to build a community around her farm led MOSES to name her the Organic Farmer of the Year.
Graznak will receive her award Feb. 22 during the Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming, which will be held virtually. The collaborative conference on organic and sustainable farming will combine events from the MOSES Organic Farming Conference, GrassWorks Grazing Conference, OGRAIN Organic Grain Conference, Midwest Organic Pork Conference and Organic Vegetable Production Conference.