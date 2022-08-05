Inflation and increasing food costs are causing more people to seek meals at Loaves and Fishes, the local soup kitchen that serves dinner seven nights a week.
Loaves and Fishes partners with faith-based and volunteer groups to offer evening meals to the homeless and others.
The kitchen generally serves an average of 125 individuals per night and averages 140 meals over the course of a month. However coordinator Ruth O'Neill said "over 150 have been served on some nights."
"Two years ago we almost never served 150 meals. Now we rarely serve 120 meals, we serve more than that," she said.
First Christian Church served 160 people in June and ran out of food. In August, church volunteers are preparing to serve 200.
Around 40% of those who seek meals are homeless, she said. The rest are food insecure or individuals with disabilities, and some have an income but still need a meal.
"We don't do a means test," O'Neill said. "As long as they aren't disruptive, if they come and they want to eat, we let them eat."
In the past, volunteer groups would prepare 125 to 130 meals for one sitting, which would be enough even for those who want seconds, she said. Because the number of people has significantly increased, even 140 or 150 meals would not suffice to meet the meal demands.
"We try to explain to our volunteers that numbers are up, so they try to meet that by bringing more food than they normally would," she said
Volunteer groups agree to prepare food and serve on a rotating schedule. Loaves and Fishes provides food staples and coffee, which is always in high demand in the kitchen, O'Neill said.
"We try to keep some things on the shelves that (the groups) can offer to people in case the meals run out," she said, such as peanut butter and jelly sandwich, granola or protein bars.
Volunteers and donations are ways the kitchen keeps up with the rising demand for meals, O'Neill said. The kitchen always has open spaces for new groups to step up and help those in need.
First Christian Church is requesting donations of ground beef for the specific meal they will prepare, Elizabeth Mottaz wrote in a recent church newsletter. The meat can be donated raw or cooked, and packages should be marked L&F and placed in the church freezer by Aug 17.
For those who want to donate food to Loaves and Fishes, the kitchen always needs coffee, napkins, ranch and Italian salad dressings, canned vegetables, granola and cereal bars, dried pasta and rice.
She also said that those interested in volunteering and serving in the kitchen can contact Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist by phone.