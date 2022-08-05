Inflation and increasing food costs are causing more people to seek meals at Loaves and Fishes, the local soup kitchen that serves dinner seven nights a week.

Loaves and Fishes partners with faith-based and volunteer groups to offer evening meals to the homeless and others.

  • General Assignment Reporter. Summer 2022. Journalism MA student with a focus on Cross-Platform Editing and Producing. Reach me at navavc@mail.missouri.edu.

