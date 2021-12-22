Linda Robb has done a lot to help in her parish’s efforts to resettle Afghan evacuees, but her favorite memory includes a late night drive, Christmas lights and Columbia staple Shakespeare’s Pizza.
Robb, one of three Afghan Evacuee Mission Coordinators for Missouri United Methodist Church, vividly remembers sitting in the back seat next to an Afghan family’s 4-year-old son as he nodded off after pizza.
“His head just rocked over my shoulder and my heart went to my knees,” said Robb, “It was just too precious.”
The group, led by Robb, Brenda Walker and Melissa Clarke, has worked with Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri to resettle two families in the Columbia area.
Since the sudden and disruptive fall of the Afghan government in August, Catholic Charities’ Refugee Services has helped 248 Afghan refugees find homes in mid-Missouri.
The first Afghan refugee arrived Sept. 26, and the organization has also resettled 25 refugees this year from other areas of the world.
Catholic Charities Executive Director Dan Lester said the pace of the Afghan resettlement effort has been quicker than most. Usually, the organization gets several weeks‘ notice. With Afghan evacuees, that notice has dwindled to as few as two to three days.
Lester said that mid-Missouri is expecting to settle around 50 more Afghan refugees by the end of January. And while they are expected to resettle fewer refugees from other locations than they had previously anticipated, Lester said that they are still plenty busy.
Prior to this year, the largest number of refugees Catholic Charities had helped settle in a year was 229. Since September of this year, they’ve resettled 273.
However, Lester does not think that that rate will continue for long, saying it’s not sustainable for the agency — the only refugee resettlement agency in mid-Missouri.
“The pace has been sped up by the desire to get the Afghan evacuees off of the military bases where they’ve been housed,” said Lester, “We’ve been happy and thrilled and just so lucky to be a part of, but it’s not something that we want to continue long term, at least not at this rate.”
Lester said community contributions have been one of the keys that allowed mid-Missouri to help resettle the large number of refugees.
Catholic Charities has formal and informal partnerships with a number of local organizations, including organizations like the Fulton Rotary Club, City of Refuge, Columbia Public Schools and Love Columbia.
Robb said the goal is to get the families to the point where they have everything they need to be self-sustaining, and she hopes that other organizations will step up to help as more evacuees arrive.
Robb also said she hopes the Columbia community welcomes the evacuees and treats them with kindness and compassion.
“I think you have to have a heart for it, you have to have a compassion for your fellow man,” Robb said. “When the Bible says, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself,’ who’s your neighbor? Everybody. And these are neighbors that need our help.”