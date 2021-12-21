As a winter chill rushed down the street, handfuls of passerby huddled around Skylark Bookshop’s display window Sunday afternoon. Instead of scanning the titles for new reads, their heads bent lower to coo at Adele, a small, striped rescue kitten.
Adele was one of several cats that Second Chance animal shelter brought to the Kittens at Skylark Bookshop event to highlight the many animals up for adoption or fostering. The collaborative event fell a week before Christmas, when many families look to adopt or foster.
“We don’t care where you adopt from. We just care that it’s a rescue and that you’re bringing it into a welcoming home,” said Second Chance volunteer Linda Brown, who fostered Adele earlier this year and has two dogs of her own, one adopted from the Central Missouri Humane Society.
Adele, previously found wandering around Moberly, sat poised in mutual fascination with enamored onlookers beside a hard cover copy of “Humans of New York: Stories.”
“You can’t tell from the way Adele’s sitting now, but her tail was injured and it had to be amputated,” Brown said. Adele was picked up for adoption within the first hour of the event.
In anticipation of the holidays, local animal shelters usually orchestrate a number of events and engagement opportunities with local businesses and organizations to help pair unwanted animals with welcoming homes.
Second Chance recently held Hogs and Dogs at Mid America Harley-Davidson; Photos with Santa at Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market; Misfits and Mistletoe; and a Howl-iday Auction all within the past month.
The Central Missouri Humane Society has held its own ensemble of similar events. The organization is currently pushing Operation: Silent Night, which sends animals to homes with presents to open on Christmas morning. The goal is to help have an empty house on Christmas Eve.
“We currently have over 30 pets (and climbing) looking for a foster home,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post Friday.
Second Chance volunteer Brittany Ruess said though this season provides opportunities for special holiday events, bringing animals into welcoming homes is a year-round effort. As of Nov. 5, the organization had adopted out 778 animals since the start of the year.
Papa’s Cat Café, which offers customers both beverages and quality time with adoptable cats, has also held numerous holiday-themed events.
Co-owner MacKenzie Everette-Kennedy said for the Café of Mystic Cats event last week, the café filled the space with over 40 cats, including several “misfit” cats, or cats who face adoption obstacles like extreme shyness or dietary restrictions.
“We helped get 12 cats adopted from that event. Typically, in a weekend, that number is five,” she said.
Jordan Rowles, director of operations at Second Chance, said the shelter tries not to specifically encourage animals as gifts, since animals can be big, long-term commitments. However, the winter months present a special opportunity to hold events as “the holidays are a time when many people are interested in adding members to their family,” and the events get the animals seen by the public.
“It gives people that chance to fall in love with these animals and consider adopting them,” she said.