An art piece from the Business Loop Street Art Project was stolen early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by The Loop.
At approximately 3 a.m., “Untitled Work” by local artist Chris Foss was unscrewed and removed from where it had been displayed in front of the Columbia Senior Activity Center on Business Loop 70 East, said Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop Community Improvement District.
The Facebook post said the piece was “carefully detached from the frame so this is art theft, not vandalism.”
There is security footage of the theft, but no more information is available at this time, Gartner said.
Police department spokesperson Christian Tabak said Columbia police are investigating the theft.
The Facebook post asks that anyone with information about the incident email info@theloopcomo.com or call 573-443-5667.