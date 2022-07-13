FILE: A mural showing a mason jar is displayed outside

A mural showing a canning jar is displayed Friday outside the Columbia Senior Center along Business Loop 70. The artists were chosen through an open call, and businesses elected to have the art installed on their properties.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

An art piece from the Business Loop Street Art Project was stolen early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by The Loop.

At approximately 3 a.m., “Untitled Work” by local artist Chris Foss was unscrewed and removed from where it had been displayed in front of the Columbia Senior Activity Center on Business Loop 70 East, said Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop Community Improvement District.

The Facebook post said the piece was “carefully detached from the frame so this is art theft, not vandalism.”

There is security footage of the theft, but no more information is available at this time, Gartner said.

Police department spokesperson Christian Tabak said Columbia police are investigating the theft.

The Facebook post asks that anyone with information about the incident email info@theloopcomo.com or call 573-443-5667.

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

