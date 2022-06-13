Music and advocacy will unite Thursday night when local artists compete to money for children in the foster care system this week.
Heart of Missouri CASA will hold Voices of Columbia, its annual benefit production, at 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Note.
Six local artists will go head-to-head showcasing their music, and audience members vote by donating money to the organization in the artist's honor.
At the end of the night, the artist with the most votes will win the competition.
The local artists in the competition are Of Sea and Stone, Meredith Shaw, Billy McDow, Anthony Coleman Blatter, Molly Healy and Forrest McCurren, with special guest Audra Sergel and MC Ian Franz.
Heart of Missouri CASA's mission is "to train and support volunteers to be exceptional voices for every abused and neglected child in the Boone and Callaway County Family Courts."
According to CASA, 40% of children in the foster care are there for two years, 45% of children live in three or more placements while foster care and 14% are over the age of 15 and at risk of aging out of the system.
To volunteer as a child advocate, one must have 30 hours of training and be at least 21 years old. Responsibilities include visiting the child at least twice a month, communicating regularly with the CASA team, participating in case meetings, reviewing case files, gathering and documenting information and potentially speaking in court on the child's behalf.
Angela Carson, development and marketing manager, started as a volunteer before she joined the CASA staff. She later became a foster parent and ended up adopting.
"I am a mom of four, a full-time working mom, but it's still doable and totally worth it because they're worth it," Carson said.
For some of the artists performing, the cause hits close to home. Audra Sergel and her partner Alicia Adams fostered a child for four months, one of the reasons Sergel is attending the event.
"The organization is crucial to the kids, and their advocacy work is changing a very broken system, and I am very grateful for them," she said.
Sergel is a classically trained musician, and juggles jazz, rock and musical theater in her performance.
MU graduate and musician Anthony Coleman Blatter was a foster child himself. Born premature, he was fostered and then adopted by a single mother around the age of 2.
"I found my mom, she found me, and the love never stopped," he said.
Blatter graduated from MU School of Music in May and plans to earn his MFA at Florida Atlantic University.