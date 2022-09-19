Clay Stem had always talked about beekeeping so, when he was finally gifted with boxes and gear six years ago, he decided he was going to try it out.
"That was the first step," Stem said. "I came and joined the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association."
Stem, who now operates Stem to Table Farm in north Columbia, was one of around 30 people that attended the association's monthly meeting on Sunday. The topic of the September meeting was fall preparation for local beehives.
"In the fall, you never know how good the (honey) flow is going to be," Stem said. "Spring flow is always the strongest, but fall flow is hit or miss. If you aren't getting enough rain, there's not going to be a lot of things flowering for the bees to feed on."
The issues impacting the bee population are relatively new. Starvation, the loss of the queen and bees attacking each other can cause hive loss. Beekeeper Fred Durrenberger said the introduction of new insects within the past 30 years has heavily impacted the bee population, leading to more infestations and hive loss.
In Columbia, the changing weather has played a major role in bee deaths. Stem noted that warmer days in the winter can be misleading, causing bees to stray from the hive and later freeze to death when temperatures drop.
It takes more work than it did before to keep bees alive and healthy, Stem said.
"I've heard the old-timers say that 20 years ago, you could put bees in a box and they just made honey," he said. "Now they can't seem to do that anymore, not without assistance and better management."
The annual death rate of bees is around 40-60%, said Paul Beuselincksaid, one of the association advisers. However, Durrenberger said that the number of bees is continuing to increase which makes the death rate less impactful on the population.
"So yes, 40-60% seems like a lot, but we are replacing those that are lost," Durrenberger said.
Beuselinck and others on the advisory board also answered questions local beekeepers had about fall preparation during the meeting. Many asked for tips and tricks to feed bees, how to prevent or address insect infestations and how to strengthen their weaker hives with their stronger ones.
Beekeepers have many different ways of feeding and protecting their hives. Leszek Vincent, who started beekeeping in May, said there are a variety of different ways to address the problems those in the industry face.
"If you come across three beekeepers or five beekeepers, you will have three to five different opinions," Vincent said. "But the focus is all the same."