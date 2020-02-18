Local scout officials have said there should be no changes to the scouting experience at the local level despite the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday.
"The Great Rivers Council — which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area — is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council," said John Fabsits, Scouts executive of the BSA Great Rivers Council.
John Stansfield, assistant scoutmaster of Troops 121 and 242, said he does not think Scouts will be impacted locally either. His troop is meeting later Tuesday and is also attending Philmont Scout Ranch this summer, one of BSA's largest national camps.
"I got emails from Philmont today," Stansfield said. "They're preparing for the best-ever 2020 season."
Stansfield has been a scoutmaster for 20 years.
"I believe in the mission of the program and am happy to proudly be affiliated with them," he said.
Carmel Mazzocco has been involved in scouting since 1982 as both a scoutmaster and a volunteer for BSA. He said he is unaware of any potential local affects the bankruptcy case will have.
"It's going to be trying times, but I think we'll see ourselves through it. Scouting is an excellent program," Mazzocco said.
According to a video on the BSA website, "The financial restructuring process allows us to continue all of our scouting programs as we address the financial pressures on our organization from litigation involving past abuse in scouting."