As the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl this Sunday, local businesses in Columbia are cashing in on fan excitement by releasing Chiefs-themed promotions and items. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles; kickoff is 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Here is the roundup of Chiefs-related promotional products and deals.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education/Health reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at mrr5fk@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you