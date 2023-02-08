As the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl this Sunday, local businesses in Columbia are cashing in on fan excitement by releasing Chiefs-themed promotions and items. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles; kickoff is 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Here is the roundup of Chiefs-related promotional products and deals.
Peggy Jean’s Pies
Peggy Jean’s Pies recently announced on its Facebook page that it is accepting orders for its “Chiefs Raspberry Key Lime” pie. The pie sports a raspberry puree-made Chiefs logo on top.
The pie shop is a family-owned business that makes over 40 different flavors of pies, with an extensive menu featuring fruit, cream, nut and savory pies. It has two locations, one at 503 E. Nifong Blvd. and another at 421 N. Stadium Blvd.
“It’s just something fun to do to get everyone excited,” Rebecca Miller, one of the shop’s owners, said. “It’s kind of nice to have something that’s a little bit different for a Super Bowl gathering than like a cookie that’s still fun and celebratory.”
Peggy Jean’s Pies posted a picture of Andy Reid with Travis Kelce talking about the Chiefs specialty pie late last month. It received over 700 interactions on Facebook.
“People like all over the country are DMing like: ‘How do we get this thing?’” Miller said. “This is just for our local friends.”
Plume
GoPo Gourmet Popcorn is selling Chiefs-themed popcorn — while supplies last — at Plume this week, according to an Instagram post by Plume.
Available to purchase is a “Mahomes Mix,” which is a barbecue and cheddar popcorn and a “Red and Gold Cookies and Cream” popcorn. Both popcorn mixes cost $8.79 per bag.
Plume is a partner store to GoPo Gourmet Popcorn, which has a location at 525 Court St. in Fulton. Plume’s location can be found at 5751 Route K in Columbia.
Harpo’s
From 11-1 a.m. Sunday, Harpo’s will have special deals to celebrate the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl, according to a social media post from Harpo’s.
Specials include: $5 Double Wells, $5 Chiefs Bombs and $3 Super Bowl Shots.
If the Chiefs win, bottles of champagne will be sold for $15.
Günter Hans
From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Günter Hans will sell its cranberry and orange mimosas at half-price, according to an Instagram post from Günter Hans. Günter Hans is located at 7 Hitt St.