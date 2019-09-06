C2 Church of Columbia will be raising money to "finance the end of human trafficking in our lifetime" through the 10th annual Freedom Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
All proceeds from the 5K walk/run be donated to Project Rescue, F.R.E.E. International and The Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition.
The entire event will run from 1 to 5 p.m., and will include fun for the family with bounce houses and food trucks. People will also have the chance to hear from multiple survivors of human trafficking.
The cost to participate in the event is $20, but for students it is $10. People can register on the C2 Church website. The church is located at 3300 S. Providence Road.