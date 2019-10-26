Patricia Howard is grateful that people in Columbia struggling to stay warm this winter have an easy way to get a coat.
“Me and my husband moved and have no money,” Howard said. “Our coats wore out after 3 1/2 years.”
On Saturday morning, the Voluntary Action Center hosted its annual Warm Up Columbia event, a clothing drive that distributes coats, blankets, jackets, gloves and other winter gear. It took place at the Armory in downtown Columbia. At around 7:45 a.m., nearly an hour before the doors opened, the line to get in wrapped around the building.
Over 500 people came to the clothing drive, said Olivia Little, social services specialist and program coordinator at the center.
The center puts on the event with the help of D&H Drugstore, local congregations and others in the Columbia area.
The event has been going since 2006. Nick Foster, the center’s executive director, estimated that between 5,000 to 7,000 items were received for distribution.
“This year, as usual, we completely filled a 16-foot truck with items,” he said in an email.
For many families, the clothing drive is a way to get winter gear for their children, even when they can’t afford it. Tammy Kelliehan said it was a good program to help families like hers.
“I have 10 grandchildren,” she said. “I brought 7 of them with me, and they all needs coats and stuff.”
For Sophia Wilder, the event helps when money is tight.
“My children need coats and we can’t afford them right now,” she said. “The program makes it easier on us financially, as we don’t have to choose between bills and coats.”
The clothing drive is staffed entirely by volunteers. Shamon Williams, who works at Turning Point, a ministry with the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, said she has worked the event in the past.
“I enjoy serving the community,” she said. “It makes me feel good.”
Donations for the event are collected throughout Columbia in the months prior. Little said the community donates most of the items.
“Most of our donors are local congregations,” Little said. “They will put out signs and barrels to collect items for a month or two leading up to the event so that their members can bring in their own items.”
Local business also chip in. D&H Drugstore puts barrels in their stores for customers to put any unwanted items in.
On Monday, local social service agencies will take any leftover items for people who couldn’t attend the event.
“Every coat, item, scarf, hat and glove is still being given to someone in need,” Little said.
Little said she believes the event is a great way to help struggling community members get their basic needs met.
“This event is a really good showcase of the type of thing we do for the community,” she said. “The most basic needs you can think of that are going unmet in our community are what we focus on and are most important to me.”
“I want to say a big thank you to the community and everyone who put in so much work: our volunteers, our donors and everyone who made this happen.”
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.