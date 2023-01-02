Eric Lorenz, a representative for the Columbia Rotary South Club, has re-started an initiative to feed overworked health care staff in Missouri.
The program titled Meals for Healthcare Heroes began in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. The new GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend with a goal of $5,000.
In 2020 a similar GoFundMe drive raised $6,359 of a $10,000 goal and provided 800 meals for health care workers.
As donations arrive this time, Lorenz said he will begin writing checks to restaurants and meals will be delivered. He hopes the project will continue through the winter months.
So far Pizza Tree, Sagua La Grande Cuban Café and Beet Box have all agreed to partner with Lorenz again.
“Let me tell you, these restaurants have on their own increased that amount and given extra food and made sure that they’re doing as much as they can on their end to help out, ‘’ Lorenz said. “So it’s been a great system.”
He said the motivation to bring the program back was due to a resurgence in hospitalizations.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, around 70% of ICU beds and 78% of all beds at University Hospital are currently occupied.
Lorenz said he was notified about the need for meals by Curtis Lilly, the director of dining and nutrition for MU Health Care.
“(Lilly) reached out to me and goes, ‘Hey, remember in 2020 when you guys did this for us? Well, we need it again,’” Lorenz said.
“So I started off talking to people at the Rotary Club and putting it together. I put together the GoFundMe site, set up the account and the money is just now starting to come in.”
Lorenz was working as a liaison between the Rock Bridge Interact Club and the South Columbia Rotary Club in 2020 when Shruti Gautam, then president of Interact, came to him with the idea.
He said he was impressed and encouraged by the students’ willingness to care for members of the community.
One of the first donors to the new GoFundMe drive, Dell Epperson, is president of the Columbia Rotary South Club.
“Eric called me probably, a week and a half, ago and said, all the folks at the hospitals are getting, uh, double shifted again because of what we call the triple threat, flu, Covid and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” Epperson said.
“All of us in Columbia are blessed with outstanding medical care. It’s important that we support those who are supporting us, and this is an easy way to do that.”