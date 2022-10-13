A comfort clinic offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines for children will be held on Oct. 22, offering a more relaxing environment for kids who are anxious about needles or receiving a vaccination.
The clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St., according to a news release from the Health Department.
Children ages 6 months to 18 years old will be able to receive primary doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 5- to 18-year-olds will be able to receive updated Pfizer booster doses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available for 5- to 11-year-olds.
The comfort clinic is a sensory-friendly environment to help put children at ease when receiving vaccinations.
The clinic will provide anxiety-reducing activities, private rooms for vaccination, distraction tools and volunteers trained in evidence-based child life therapeutic intervention, according to Ryan Sheehan, a spokesperson for the Health Department.
"If you are a parent, and you want to get your child a COVID vaccination or a flu vaccination, and for whatever reason it's not the best to do it at a school, maybe they would feel more comfortable at a comfort clinic," Sheehan said. "This offers a way that is more comfortable for your child to receive the vaccination."
An appointment is required to attend the clinic and Sheehan recommends people sign up as soon as possible if they are interested. According to the news release, vaccinations for children at the Health Department are free and do not require an ID or health insurance. Parental consent forms are required for those under 18.