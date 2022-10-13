A comfort clinic offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines for children will be held on Oct. 22, offering a more relaxing environment for kids who are anxious about needles or receiving a vaccination.

The clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St., according to a news release from the Health Department.

