The price of used cars soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but two Columbia car dealership owners say the demand could be leveling out.

According to a New York Times article, the used car buying market boomed due to slowed production because of the pandemic, resulting in a national shortage of new manufactured cars. People turned to used car dealerships to avoid the price increases that came from a low supply of new models.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment and Courts reporter. Reach me via email at amsdb5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you