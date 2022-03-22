Local Favorites Return to Stage at the Blue Note

Emily Booth and Savannah Williams, right, both from St. Charles, order drinks at the bar before the concert starts on Saturday at The Blue Note in Columbia. Booth said she likes to search for different venues and artists in order to find new music, which brought her and Williams to the Post Sex Nachos concert Saturday.
Little Cowboy lead singer Collin Mueller sings on Saturday at The Blue Note in Columbia. The indie-rock band began performing for audiences in 2017. Collin Mueller is the brother of Chase Mueller, who plays bass for Post Sex Nachos.
From left, Little Cowboy members Eric Berliner, Collin Mueller and Ian Vaughan perform on Saturday at The Blue Note in Columbia. The band’s next performance will be on March 27 at Subterranean in Chicago.
Post Sex Nachos lead guitarist Mitch Broddon performs on Saturday, at The Blue Note in Columbia. “During the first two bands, Stolen Gin and Little Cowboy, the place was just filling up and I had no idea what to think,” Broddon said. “We were all nervous, but we were all so excited to play. Watching them rock out in front of that crowd just made us so amped and so pumped to do the exact same thing. So, we really owe it a lot to those bands to raise that energy before we went on.”
Post Sex Nachos drummer Hunter Pendleton (back) plays in tandem with lead singer and rhythm guitarist Sammy Elfanbaum on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. The band’s hit single, “Coffee,” has over 650,000 streams on Spotify.
Post Sex Nachos lead singer and rhythm guitarist Sammy Elfanbaum, left, and lead guitarist Mitch Broddon perform on Saturday at The Blue Note in Columbia. Broddon noted that The Blue Note had an amazing first sound system and lighting scheme for their performance. “The light equipment that they have was incredible,” Broddon said.
From left, Post Sex Nachos member Chase Mueller, Hunter Pendleton (back), Sammy Elfanbaum (front), Mitch Broddon and Kevin Jerez perform on stage on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. The band announced the addition of their newest member, keyboardist Kevin Jerez, on their Instagram account on Jan. 9.
Post Sex Nachos returned to The Blue Note on March 19 for their first performance at the venue since November 2021. The night opened with performances by special guests New York City-based band Stolen Gin and St. Louis-based band Little Cowboy.
Saturday was also the first performance of PSN’s Spring 2022 tour and their first performance since the release of their third album, “Your Second Favorite Boyband,” which came out on February 26.
Post Sex Nachos lead guitarist Mitch Broddon said it was awesome to hear that people already knew the words to their new songs. “It’s very reassuring when they sing it back to us,” Broddon said. “It's the best feeling in the world. It means that they put in a little bit of effort to enjoy the music that you created, which is an honor.”