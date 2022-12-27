What if a pizza were delivered to a fraternity party, but instead of pepperoni slices, they opened it to discover the withered hand of a mummy?

Local filmmaker Adam Boster pondered this question years ago, kept the idea in his back pocket and is now embedding it as the story line of his latest movie. 

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and English Reach me at fcs2d8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

