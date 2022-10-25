Local firefighters responded to over 21 natural cover fire calls in the area from Friday to Sunday, according to Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Missouri Department of Conservation reported recent drought conditions paired with low humidity and high winds have made these pop-up flames increasingly likely.
Prescribed burns, also called controlled burns, are used by fire officials to burn off natural fuels that can cause larger fire damage.
“Fuel is wood, grass, leaves, brush, all that stuff that blocks sunlight,” Adam Doerhoff, a conservation agent at the Conservation Department said. “A lot of times when you do a prescribed burn, by eliminating that dead fuel, then sometimes that allows more sunlight and encourages new growth.”
These intentional infernos can also benefit local plant and wildlife. Invasive or unfavorable species can be pushed out of areas to retain ecological normalcy.
“You have a goal, you have something you're trying to accomplish. So you're either favoring certain species or you're trying to reduce or eliminate certain species. The whole point of that is for a healthier landscape,” Doerhoff said.
On Saturday, a fire in Wooldridge, located in Cooper County, burned down 23 buildings and displaced multiple residents.
While this week’s weather has been wetter, the rain is a temporary solution to the dry environment. The Conservation Department and local fire districts still warn residents of fire danger and to avoid activities that may spark flames.