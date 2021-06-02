After COVID-19 limited its ability to host volunteers over the past year, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri solicited volunteers in a Wednesday news release to once again return to its facilities and help serve Missourians across 32 counties.
The request comes as concerns grow over a labor shortage that could impact the distribution of food. The release detailed how the pandemic forced facilities to limit the number of volunteers that could work at any given time.
As occupancy limits lift, the food bank said it will remain mindful of the ongoing pandemic. Volunteer capacity is limited to 50% and social distancing is recommended.
Volunteers are needed in Columbia at the Food Bank, 2101 Vandiver Drive, and Central Pantry, 1007 Big Bear Blvd.
The release details the distinct roles of each location. The Food Bank serves and packages food for seniors, veterans and families in need. The Central Pantry directly handles the checking in patrons and sorting donations.
Those looking to volunteer can do so by registering at the organization's website.