Columbia gas prices increased Tuesday, ending a streak of 98 days where gas prices were steadily decreasing.
Columbia's weekly average price rose 11 cents from $3.39 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline last week to this week's average of $3.50. The weekly average increase is mostly due to a jump of 9 cents in average price Wednesday.
Unleaded gas prices in Columbia at certain gas stations are now as high as $3.64 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Columbia is following the national trend as price drops have halted or reversed throughout the country. Gas has been slowly decreasing in price since the record jump in early June, when Columbia reached price highs of $4.87, according to the Missouri American Automobile Association (AAA).
Nick Chabarria, the AAA public affairs specialist for Missouri, said some gas stations may have had artificially low prices before this week. As gas stations transitioned from summer-blend to winter-blend gasoline, some lowered prices to try to sell the rest of the summer-blend, he said. The transition normally happens in Missouri around Sept. 15.
Even with this increase, Columbia unleaded gas prices are still well below the national average. As of Wednesday, unleaded gas price averages in Columbia are 18 cents below the national average, and Missouri gas price averages are 31 cents below.
Experts said the recent trend nationally and in Columbia is not a guide for gas prices for the rest of the year.
The Russia-Ukraine war and other supply issues in Europe have and will continue to impact global crude oil prices, Chabarria said, which will influence gas prices locally and around the world.
“The oil and gas market is still a volatile market globally,” Chabarria said.