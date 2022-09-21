Columbia gas prices increased Tuesday, ending a streak of 98 days where gas prices were steadily decreasing.

Columbia's weekly average price rose 11 cents from $3.39 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline last week to this week's average of $3.50. The weekly average increase is mostly due to a jump of 9 cents in average price Wednesday. 

