It's critical that Columbia and Boone County residents respond to the 2020 U.S. Census because the official count influences the amount of grant money local government receives from the federal government, officials say.
That's why the city of Columbia is expanding outreach efforts to increase the city’s self-response rate.
Columbia residents during the past two decennial censuses responded at a rate of 77%, while the average national self response rate was 79.3% in 2010 and 67% in the 2000.
The 2010 Census undercounted minorities, renters and young children according to a census analysis of data from that year. About 2.1% of African Americans and 1.5% of Hispanics were not counted, as well as 1.1% of renters and 4.6% of young children ages zero to 4.
The city will lose about $1,300 per year in federal funding for each resident that isn’t counted by the census, according to a memo sent out by the city manager’s office and a presentation from the city’s community relations team. That’s $13,000 per resident until the next census in 2030.
The city’s outreach efforts are mainly focused on addressing historically undercounted or hard-to-reach groups.
Groups are categorized as hard to reach for one or more of the following reasons: they are hard to locate, hard to contact, hard to persuade and/or hard to interview. Hard-to-reach groups include low-income households, renters, people of color, young children and foreign-born residents. Some people may live off the grid, experience homelessnes, or live in gated communities. Others may be fearful or suspicious of the census because of privacy concerns, while others might experience language or literacy barriers.
Boone County Counts, a partnership formed by Mayor Brian Treece and Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill in November, has been conducting outreach meetings with the public to achieve a complete count in 2020, according to Boone County Counts website. The outreach meetings addressed concerns that the community might have about responding to it.
The 2020 census will be available in 13 languages online, and the mailed census will be available in English and Spanish. For those who speak languages not included in those 13, the city has been communicating with groups, such as Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, that can help facilitate the process.
The city will spend $30,000 and the county $15,000 to reach historically undercounted populations, as well as college students, transient populations, those living in group quarters (dorms, assisted living facilities, etc.), faith-based organizations and the general public, according to a staff memo to the Columbia City Council. The money will be used to host training events for community partners and informational events for residents. It also will allow the city and county to hire language interpreters, to mail information about the census to undercounted populations and to advertise and promote the census on social media.
There are no questions on the 2020 Census relating to Social Security information, banking information, political party affiliation, religious affiliation or citizenship status.
The “Census is used for statistical information only and cannot be used against anyone,” Community Relations Specialist Sara Humm said during a Boone County Counts outreach meeting last week.
Census data is used by federal, state and local governments to provide funding, by nonprofits to inform the public and provide services, by businesses to create jobs and by students working on projects. Moreover, the individual information gathered from the census will only be released after 72 years. Websites such as Ancestry.com or 23andme.com use the information to help trace family histories.
The 2020 Census will not include any long-form questions. Residents will receive mailed invitations to respond to the census between Wednesday and March 20. Once they receive those invitations, they can respond online, by phone or by mail, according to the 2020 U.S. Census website.
Missourian reporter Baylee Konen contributed to this report.