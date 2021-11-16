The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will be holding a food and fund drive next Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drive is part of the 20th annual Partnership Against Hunger, according to a Tuesday news release.
Locations for the food drive will be spread throughout Columbia, including Schnucks and the Conley Road, Rock Bridge and West Broadway Hy-Vee locations. Additional participants are the Truman Boulevard Hy-Vee in Jefferson City, the Hy-Vee in Kirksville and the County Market in Hannibal.
The drive's goal is to provide food for families in need through the holidays. Funds received by the Food Bank will serve approximately 100,000 people per month across 32 counties.
The Food Bank is asking for non-perishable food items such as canned goods, beans, rice and peanut butter. And for every dollar donated, it will provide four meals. More information about the drive and donation options can be found on the Food Bank's website.
Food banks and pantries around the country have been struggling with surging prices and supply chain shortages. The cost to donate a turkey has risen from $10 to $15, according to an article by The Associated Press.