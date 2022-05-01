Sunday afternoon, about 50 protesters were stationed at the corner of Broadway and Providence with one collective issue in mind: Sri Lanka’s future.
The sidewalk was taken over by images of knife-wielding lions and shades of green, orange, yellow and maroon — the colors and emblem of the Sri Lankan flag.
“Sri Lanka is in a terrible economic crisis due to the mismanagement of funds by the government,” said protester Mihiri DeSilva. “Sri Lanka is having power cuts, a shortage of gas, … shortage of medicines, no food, everything has tripled in price, and it’s all because of the mismanagement of this one family.”
Part of a nationwide movement, the Sri Lankan Student Collective in the U.S. organized the event to address certain issues pertaining to the Sri Lankan government — specifically, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family. There have been protests in Sri Lanka for months demanding for him and the rest of the family to step down from power.
“The thing is, no one realized the extent of this family's cheating for wealth. Sri Lanka has never ever defaulted on any loans until this past Monday, ever in history," DeSilva said. "It’s terrible; the government has made Sri Lanka literally go bankrupt … . So, people want a change. They’ve been asking for a change for almost a month, and the government is not budging.”
The Rajapaksa family is facing scrutiny regarding its monetary practices, which the protesters feel do not reflect the interests of common Sri Lankan people.
“All of the people are struggling because there’s no essentials like gas or electricity, and finally people have had enough," said protester Chavida Munasinghe. "So, everyone is kind of going to the streets and protesting until they step down and give us our money back."
Student groups across the country decided to protest simultaneously, at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time and 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
“So we are just supporting this movement and are here in solidarity with what’s going on in our country," DeSilva said.
Protesters like Munasinghe worry about the living conditions for many people currently living in Sri Lanka.
“At one point in time there were like 13-hour power cuts, which is ridiculous," Munasinghe said. "It’s 70 (degrees), sometimes 80 all year, so it gets hot. People can’t even sleep sometimes, you know. It’s so hot and so humid.”
With worsening conditions and little response from Rajapaksa, many felt they had no option other than to protest to express their distaste with the administration.
“This is basically an appeal for help to the common people,” said Munasinghe.