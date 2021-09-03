After the removal of an LGBTQ+ exhibit from the state capitol Thursday sparked outcry from state Democratic lawmakers, Boone County officials offered their reactions to the controversy Friday.
The exhibit, which centered on the history of LGBTQ activism in Kansas City, was taken down by Missouri State Parks officials only four days after it was unveiled. It was meant to remain on display until Dec. 26.
Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, the state legislature's only openly gay senator, posted a tweet Thursday condemning the removal.
"Those who serve with me know I'm much more than just the 'gay Senator,'" Razer tweeted. "But I'll fight like hell when people attack the LGBT community and use state government to erase us. I can't believe @mostateparks acquiesced to such small-minded bigotry."
Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson, said in a statement Thursday the display was removed because it had not followed the "statutorily mandated process" for temporary exhibits in the Capitol.
"The Department of Natural Resources manages the Museum, and state statute requires the department to coordinate activities relating to the Museum with the Board of Public Buildings," Jones said.
Razer expressed skepticism about that rationale. John Cunning, who oversaw the Capitol museum for 24 years until retiring in 2018, said Friday he never needed permission from the board before putting up an exhibit, according to the Missouri Independent.
On Friday, lawmakers from Boone County offered a range of reactions to the removal.
Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, said Friday that she was "disappointed" about the decision.
"It appears that DNR and the governor gave in to the pressure to have this non-controversial exhibit removed," Stevens said. "And frankly if it's confirmed that any of my colleagues used their position and influence and lobbied to have it removed, then I would say shame on them."
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said the controversy around the exhibit first came to his attention via an email circulated within the House Republican caucus containing photos of the display, then through Razer's tweets Thursday night.
"If you're asking do I think it was appropriate (for the display) to be on there, I don't, but then again I've always been kind of a proponent for not censoring things," Basye said. "Personally, I raised my children and tell my grandchildren now, if you see something that bothers you, don't look at it."
Basye said he believes that while having the display is a freedom that can be exercised in the United States, a different exhibit should be displayed at this particular time.
"Right now, we're celebrating our 200th anniversary for our state. I think there's a lot more other things that probably have more justification to be in the Capitol building right now than that material at this time," Basye said.
"I'm not saying it doesn't belong there, or shouldn't be in there at any particular time, but right now is not a good time to have it there."
Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, said he was offended by the actions of Parson and the DNR, adding there was no rational reason for the removal other than discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community.
"The governor said it didn't meet process and that's why it had to come down or didn't go through the proper process, but there is no such process. That's completely made up," Smith said. "This was done because there are people in the building that were offended by this, and it was inappropriate, and it was an insult to the gay community for them to take down the exhibit."
Later Friday, the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association said in a press release it is considering litigation to "seek a Court Order restoring the exhibit."
"The government is bound by the Bill of Rights," wrote MOCLA attorney Dan Viets. "The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits content-based discrimination. That is precisely what is taking place in regard to the removal of this historical exhibit."
Missouri State Parks said in a 6 p.m. Friday news release the exhibit was moved to the Lohman Building, part of the Jefferson Landing Historic Site, behind the Capitol. Visitors can view the exhibit beginning Saturday.
"We apologize for the way this unfolded," Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources, said in the release. "We agree the history of all Missourians is an important story that needs to be told."
Stevens said any constituent is welcomed in the Capitol building and in her office.
"We need to have the history of the LGBTQ community celebrated and honored in that building. It is the people's house," Stevens said.