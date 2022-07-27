Local Motion, a nonprofit group campaigning for alternative transportation in Columbia, took its message to the public Wednesday.
The campaign, called CoMo Livable Streets, wants Columbia streets to be more receptive to walking biking and public transportation.
Founded in 2000, Local Motion held an event at Waves Cider Co. to spread the message that city streets should accommodate everyone, no matter how they choose to travel.
Local Motion was instrumental in the Complete Streets policy in 2004, which helped design road networks in Columbia.
The policy has not been updated recently, said Rikki Ascani, the community engagement director for Local Motion. The goal of the current campaign is to petition the City Council to review the old policy.
"When you create safe and convenient spaces for folks who walk, bike and take the bus, you innately make space safer for folks driving cars as well," Ascani said.
Ascani led an interactive presentation that surveyed the audience about transportation issues that matter to them so event organizers could receive feedback.
Themes from the survey included wider bike lanes and better sidewalks to make biking and walking safer.
Ascani said she hopes to hold at least one similar event month for the remainder of the year.
Local Motion receives grant funding from the Missouri Foundation for Health. The grant money runs out in December and is targeting November for presenting its petition to City Council.
"We really want to advocate for folks who can't get where they need to go," Ascani said. "The person that got a job but can't get there because they don't have a car. Folks who are trying to go back to school but can't get there. We want to give them the best resources possible."