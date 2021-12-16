Local Motion, formerly known as the PedNet Coalition, will receive a $75,000 environmental justice grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a news release Thursday.
The grant is for an “air quality and transportation equity” project, which will address the environmental injustices caused by the auto-centric transportation system in Columbia that has put low-income communities at higher risk of public health harms, according to EPA documents.
Local Motion is an advocacy organization that aims to provide Columbia residents with transportation solutions and build a town where it’s easy to walk, bike and ride transit. This grant will go toward some of the organization’s goals.
“These community-driven projects seek to improve air quality, build climate resilience, promote and foster food security and educate neighbors on issues ranging from energy efficiency to pandemic recovery,” EPA Region Seven Administrator Meghan McCollister said in the news release.
Local Motion’s project will be centered around Columbia’s five Vision Zero priority neighborhoods.
Vision Zero is a transportation policy goal and data-driven strategy to achieve zero traffic deaths or serious injuries on city roadways, according to its website.
Equity and climate action leaders and organizers in the community will help provide education, gather input, assess needs and empower residents to engage with decision makers, according to the document.
Project goals include 1,250 residents reached, 125 participants at community meetings, 10 infrastructure and basic needs audits and 250 community members committed to taking part in decision-making, according the document.
The long-term outcomes from this project include decreased emissions and air pollution and increased access to community resources.
Local Motion’s grant is one of 133 projects selected from across the U.S. A total of eight organizations in Missouri and Nebraska were selected to receive grants.
The majority of the $14.1 million in environmental justice grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan, according to the news release.