The state agriculture department awarded a total of $200,000 to 12 projects that address food insecurity in both urban and rural area within food deserts, a news release said Monday.
According to data from Food Access Research Atlas, more than 17% of Missourians lived in areas known as food deserts in 2015. There are two components to a food desert as the atlas defines it: The first is that someone is low-income, and the second is that they have little access to food.
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, a nonprofit organization formed in 2009, is the only Columbia organization receiving funds from Food Desert Agriculture Matching Grant Program this year.
The center received $20,000 to purchase greenhouse supplies, which can grow produce for local food banks, said Sarah Goellner, the public information coordinator for the Missouri Department of Agriculture, in an email.
Among the other 11 projects, four are based in Kansas City, two are based in St. Louis and the others are based across St. Louis County, Springfield, Maryville, West Plains and Dexter.
The maximum fund for each project is up to $25,000, and the 2020 application is now open.