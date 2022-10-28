A non-profit, called First Responder Support, ticked off a handful of its priorities in a news conference Friday morning. During the conference, which also fell on National First Responders Day, group members announced that providing mental health services for local first responders was high on the list. 

First responders include firefighters, EMTs, police officers and emergency telecommunications personnel, all of whom respond to potentially traumatic events and are expected to do it repeatedly, members of the organization said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you