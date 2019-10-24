Room at the Inn, a local organization helping to house homeless people during the winter months, is looking for a church to fill a vacancy at the end of February.
The vacancy starts on Feb. 23 and ends the morning of March 8.
Debby Graham, director of Room at the Inn, said they are looking for someone they haven't worked with before.
"We would prefer to have a new partner in our rotation," she said.
If necessary, Graham said that there are churches who are already going to be volunteering with Room at the Inn who can fill the spot if needed.
The vacancy is occurring at one of the harshest times to survive outside due to the weather.
"We are able to accommodate 45-50 individuals at our current shelters," Graham said.