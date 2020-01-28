The local chapters of the NAACP, League of Women Voters of Columbia, churches and multiple MU fraternities and sororities are forming a nonpartisan coalition to increase voter turnout.
Columbia Get Out the Vote had its first meeting Tuesday night at Second Baptist Church aimed at increasing turnout for the upcoming presidential primary March 11 and the municipal election April 7.
“We the people are going to turn out Columbia,” Columbia NAACP President Mary Ratliff said.
“It’s not just about knocking on doors; it’s about getting people to understand their vote matters,” Columbia NAACP Vice President Pam Hart said.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon spoke about changes to voting in 2020.
Columbia residents can now vote absentee in person up until the day before elections. The deadline to request an absentee ballot has been moved to the second Wednesday, or approximately two weeks, before the election.
“Just call our office, and we’ll show up at your event. We’ll have our iPads ready to register people to vote,” Lennon said.
The municipal election on April 7 will feature races for the First and Fifth wards of the Columbia City Council.
The First Ward, in north central Columbia, had less than half as many people as the Fifth Ward, in southwest Columbia, vote when Clyde Ruffin won reelection in 2017. Ruffin is not seeking a third term as First Ward councilman.
Pat Fowler, who is running to fill the First Ward seat, said she wants to see the ward have the same voter turnout as the Fifth in 2020.
“Low turnout is one reason we struggle to get city resources to meet our needs,” Fowler said.
Fowler said she supports the First Ward Neighborhood Pledge, supported by community members and labor organizations, aimed at increasing and protecting low-income housing and putting a memorandum on TIF abatements.
The coalition will meet again Feb. 11 at Second Baptist Church.
There is also a Columbia Get Out the Vote Facebook page for those who want to learn more.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.