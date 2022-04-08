The Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and the Day Dreams Foundation are working to eliminate financial barriers and make extracurricular activities accessible to all through a free equipment drive and giveaway Saturday.
“We want to make sure every child has the opportunity to explore and pursue their passions,” Day Dreams Foundation Executive Director Tricia Koedel said in a news release Friday.
The day will begin with a “Play It Forward” Youth Equipment Drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Community members are invited to donate gently used equipment, clothing and gear for sports, dance and other extracurriculars.
Then, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., families from the Boys & Girls Club and Day Dreams Foundation will be invited to shop. All items will be free.
Following priority shopping hours for families involved with the organizations, the event will open to the general public on a “pay as you can” basis. Any donations will go towards the Day Dreams Foundation’s scholarship fund.
Throughout the day, guests will also be invited to attend the "Family Resource Fair."
Students from MU fraternities and sororities will also be participating in the event as volunteers in correlation with Greek Week. It is Greek Week's third time partnering with Day Dreams.
“We wanted to broaden the audience, and provide the opportunity to Mizzou students to get more involved in their community,” Koedel said.
The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia facility at 1200 N Seventh St.