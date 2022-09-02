Columbia economic and workforce development organizationswill partner to host a job fair, later this month. The fair will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center,located at 701 E Ash St.
The event will be open to the public and encourages employment seekers of all skill levels, according to a news release Thursday.
Shannon Wilson, a client partner for Kindle, said she hopes people will come out and speak with local employers.
"Even though a job may not be available right there at that time on the spot, it's always possible they could call you back for something else in the future," Wilson said in a phone call Friday.
Organizations involved include the Source Summit, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, The Missouri Job Center of Columbia, Regional Economic Development Inc. and the City of Columbia.
Additionally, 22 employers from a number of organizations will be available to meet with attendees. Several will conduct on-site interviews, according to the release.
Those interested can sign up for the job fair by visiting the job fair registration page. Registration is not required to attend the event.