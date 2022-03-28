Since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, 3.8 million refugees have fled their home country in search of safer places to stay.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the number continues to increase daily.
Refugees have flooded to nearby European countries, and the White House announced plans Thursday to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing from Russian aggression. The emphasis in the U.S. so far is reuniting families.
“In particular, we are working to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States,” according to a White House news release.
That promise leaves refugee assistance efforts in Columbia and elsewhere in the U.S. awaiting more information to guide their future action. When refugees arrive, they can legally reside in the country of resettlement and are eligible for federally funded cash assistance for up to eight months.
Unlike Canada, the U.K. and members of the European Union that are waiving or fast-tracking visas, however, the United States has not yet ramped up its response. That means uncertainty for refugee assistance programs in Columbia and elsewhere in the country.
Two local nonprofit organizations are beginning to gather resources, while Columbia Public Schools and state agencies are already trying to prepare for the possible impact.
The City of Refuge has been working to connect Ukrainians in the local area with one other since the conflict began to help them build a community. The City of Refuge assists refugees in Columbia through donations and services.
Other members of the community have already reached out to the City of Refuge to identify ways to help those in Ukraine, Executive Director Debbie Beal said.
Alhough little information is available about how many refugees from Ukraine could come to Missouri, Beal said the goal is to always be prepared so they are ready when the need arises.
She encouraged people to donate and support local efforts like City of Refuge but also to help the ground efforts in Ukraine that directly assist the people who are still there.
While City of Refuge focuses on the long-term needs of refugees, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri works directly with the federal government to coordinate and manage resettlement of refugees in mid-Missouri.
“At this point we do not have an update or anticipated increase of Ukrainian refugees related to the current humanitarian crisis, but we’re keeping a careful eye on updates to be ready to serve if, or when, called upon,” said Ashley Wiskirchen, director of communications, in an email.
Earlier this month, a possible increase in the number of English language learners was noted during a Columbia Public School’s Finance Committee meeting. An influx of non-English speakers due to the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis would impact the amount of funding that the district receives from the state.
Shawn Cockrum, director of student support services at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said that while much of the resource allocation associated with refugees is dependent on the federal government, he anticipates more resources becoming available for school districts to support refugee students.
“We know that at some point Ukrainian children will be showing up, and the families will be showing up in our schools,” Cockrum said. “It is helpful to know that potentially we’re going to get more kids, at least we can start preparing. We just really will never know how many and exactly where in the state they are going to land.”
Lisa Cox, communications director at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in an email that they do not have any credible information about the refugee situation.
But she said the department is conducting internal repatriation training later this week in light of the situation.