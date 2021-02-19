Rock the Community and Powerhouse Community Development Corporation will hold a drive-thru food pantry and supply giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Parkade Plaza.
The groups plan to hold similar events every few weeks. Anyone who is in need is welcome to show up.
Distribution will be on the east side of the shopping center, near Imo's Pizza. Attendees can stay in their cars while staff members place items in their trunks.
Rodney March, assistant director for Rock the Community, said COVID-19 has limited how the group can operate. He hopes this upcoming year it will be able to hold outdoor events under COVID-19 guidelines.
In the past, the organization has held additional community-enriching activities such as youth performances, employment opportunities and other food giveaways.
Rock the Community holds events all over Missouri, but its focus is in Columbia.
For more information, call 314-651-8735 or visit www.rocthecommunity.com.