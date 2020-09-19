Columbia residents and MU students gathered Friday evening to discuss how the community can encourage conversations of race, unity and progress throughout Missouri.
Rev. James Gray, Rise Up's Wayland Taylor and members of the Mizzou Black Student Athletic Association organized the event at Speaker's Circle on the MU campus in the wake of recent news and events. The event was open to locals in the community and MU students in an effort to provide encouragement, uplift spirits and discuss topics including police brutality and racial division in Columbia.
Since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May, when police brutality and racial justice took center stage, Columbia has seen over 100 protests. Those protests and conversations have extended to MU, which was a flashpoint for racial justice and protest during 2015 campus protests.
"As this organization's officers and founders, we genuinely believed that if we came together then we would be able to make a change," said Cason Suggs, junior track and field athlete and president of MBSAA.
MBSAA, comprised of MU student athletes, held a peaceful march from the campus's columns to Faurot Field — called "March for Mizzou" — to bring recognition and unity to social and racial issues. Suggs spoke at the end of the march, reflecting on his perspective as a young Black man.
"If (MBSAA) represents anything, it represents people coming together and us as student-athletes organizing to use our voice," Suggs said.
Glenn Cobbins Sr., a longtime Columbia resident and organizer who runs a podcast titled "One Heart Beat," also emphasized local unity.
"No matter if you are white or Black, we have to look inside our hearts and find a way to come together," Cobbins said.
He said he was shot and beaten by the Columbia police in 1979, as a 17 year-old, after an encounter escalated. But Cobbins encouraged empathy and relationships over all else.
"Inside of every person's heart, a thug or a police officer, there is love and compassion," he said.
State senator Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, mentioned how recent activities and events presented a chance to make a difference.
"Every time there is a challenge, there is an opportunity," Rowden said.
Rev. James Gray offered both stories of empowerment and volunteered himself as an ally to those who needed help. Wayland Taylor closed out the event in prayer and spoke to the power of attendance and unity.