As shoes squeaked and a dozen basketballs hit the court Thursday at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, teams playing in the “Ballin” tournament prepared to compete.
MU’s Alpha Phi Alpha, a historically African American fraternity, hosted its basketball tournament for the second year in a row as part of its annual Alpha Week.
“It’s really just like a culmination of everything we’ve been working on throughout the semester,” said Stephen Miller, MU senior and chapter president.
Nine teams and a few solo players competed in the tournament for a $500 cash prize. Registration to play cost $12 per person.
The chapter has held Alpha Week for years, but the tournament tradition started a year ago.
Last year, the chapter invited Ballislife — an online group that posts basketball videos — to play against the tournament’s winners. That year, the MU team beat Ballislife and took home the cash prize. The winning team returned to the court Thursday under the name Won This Last Year.
Miller said a notable change from last year was that more local teams, and not exclusively MU students, signed up. He said more than 40 people registered to play this year.
Justin Shaw, a Columbia College graduate, played for the 1%ers — a team that beat Won This Last Year in the first round. Both teams advanced to the second round.
“We didn’t even know they won last year,” Shaw said. “We’re just doing our part and taking it a game at a time.”
A halftime show in the event’s final round included performances by Freestyle Your Expression, an MU competitive hip-hop team, and Zou Shake, an MU student-led stomp and shake team.
Earlier in the week, the chapter held its Krispy Kreme Fundraiser ahead of the week’s biggest event — the Miss Black and Gold Scholarship pageant, a staple Alpha Week event that will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.
The pageant has been in the making since February, and six contestants are participating. The winner will receive a scholarship that comes from chapter donations and money that the contestants raised with the help of friends, family and various fundraisers, Miller said.
Macy Amerson, an MU senior and the chapter’s educational activities coordinator, said the pageant is his favorite part of Alpha Week.
“It’s always fun watching the girls get so close together and with us,” he said. “That event is definitely about the girls, and they worked really, really hard.”