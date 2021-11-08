Café Berlin will collaborate with Transfunctional Pottery for a pop-up event titled "Bowls 4 the Girls" Nov. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Customers can buy one of three soup options served in a handmade bowl of their choosing from a selection of 120 bowls crafted by Transfunctional Pottery. They can then keep the bowls after they finish dining.
Thirty percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to transgender individuals for trans-affirming health care, according to a flyer posted by Café Berlin.
Dakota Parkinson, the founder of Transfunctional Pottery, began making pottery after she graduated from MU with a degree in exercise physiology.
"Over the course of a few years, [I] slowly got more and more entrenched into it until I took it on in a semi full-time capacity," she said.
She creates bowls, cups, plates and vases. The space and equipment she uses are owned by Access Arts, the local community arts center where she also teaches pottery-throwing classes.
It takes about a month and a half to throw and trim pieces, plus time to glaze, fire, clean and sand them.
Parkinson doesn't quite know where she will end up, but she is just enjoying doing what she loves.
"It's literally just me. I both post my selfies and my pottery. It's just kind of a cute name that might eventually become something," she said of Transfunctional Pottery. "Whether or not it gets big at this point is unclear to me."
She sells her pottery online through Instagram and at craft fairs.
When she isn't making pottery, Parkinson works in Café Berlin's kitchen. She contacted them with the idea for Bowls 4 the Girls.
Now that Covid-19 guidelines are loosening in Columbia, Café Berlin wants to return to hosting events for the community.
Adrienne Luther, Café Berlin's marketing and events director, said that the cafe is always open to helping a greater cause.
"We want to be kind of a hub for people that may be marginalized in the community. We have a stage. We have bars, so we have the capacity to be a really great spot downtown for people to feel comfortable to come in all throughout the day," Luther said.
Parkinson believes Bowls 4 the Girls is a way for her to help the transgender community.
"[Pottery] for me is a way of expressing myself, not just in my trans-ness, but in the rest of my existence," she said. "My greater hope is to use it as a method of communicating and making connections with other trans people because we tend to be such a 'spread to the winds' type of folk. We're everywhere."