The Christmas fundraising campaign for both the Salvation Army of Columbia and Jefferson City is ending on a sour note.
Both of their campaign goals are falling short by a significant amount.
Salvation Army Maj. Jack Holloway said the Columbia Salvation Army is $84,000 short of its $408,000 goal.
"At this particular point, I don’t want to say we are concerned, but we definitely are concerned," Holloway said. "The reality simply is if we are of that shortfall, we are not going to be able to serve the community as we would hope to."
Holloway said there are two major reasons for the downfall this year.
"Number one, people don't carry that much cash anymore — we are trying to find ways of dealing with that," Holloway said. "The kettle season itself was a week short. That contributed significantly."
Salvation Army Capt. Justin Windell said the Salvation Army of Jefferson City is short $38,000 of the $330,000 goal.
For "2019 compared to 2018, we served 2,500 more meals — we served three meals a day, seven days a week," Windell said. "But now, it's gotten to the point where we have to feed people in shifts. We first serve the residents and then open the doors to the community."
Windell said the Salvation Army has been at full capacity since the May tornado, filling all 31 beds.
One-third of the total operating budget relies on the Christmas campaign. The rest comes through the state, counties and federal services. Although the campaign contributes a lot of the money, Holloway said the Salvation Army doesn't only appear during the holiday season.
"We are serving the community 365 days a year, 24 hours a day," Holloway said.
The Salvation Army Harbor House, an emergency center, is a significant financial need that has to be funded each year. Holloway said the Salvation Army also has a food pantry being assisted through the funds. He said this shortage presents them with a challenge this year, and they will have to budget accordingly and see where reductions are needed.
"We still operate on a very tight budget in general, but if we raise the money, it would make everything more comfortable," Holloway said.
"We may have to serve different foods as opposed to what we would like to do," he said. "We might have to reduce the amount of money that we can give a family in need."
Despite the shortage this year, Holloway said the community is incredibly generous and he is thankful for the support that has been received.