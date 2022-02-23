Columbia Public Schools has canceled classes Thursday after a mix of ice, sleet and snow was forecast for the area.

It will be the third time this month that Columbia schools will not be in session because of a winter storm.

The Southern Boone School District will switch to virtual learning Thursday for the same reason. 

The forecast calls for a 70% chance of snow and sleet today, followed by a slight chance of snow Wednesday night and a 90% chance of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 1-2 inches is possible Wednesday afternoon, with an accumulation of 1-3 inches of new snow Thursday.

For a more complete list of closings and cancelations, go to KOMU.com/weather/closings.

  • Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

