Local sisters drum up buzz at Missourian spelling bee

Jiya Shetty, 14, traced each letter on her hand as she spelled out the winning word.
”J-O-S-K-I-N,” she said, flicking her index finger across her left palm.
Students from 25 schools across mid-Missouri competed in the fourth annual Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee on Tuesday night in the Reynolds Journalism Institute at MU. After 94 words, 15 spellers and 20 rounds, Smithton Middle School’s Jiya Shetty won this year’s bee.
Jiya, an eighth grader, won the spelling bee for the second year in a row. She snagged the win from her sister, Aanya, 10, from Mary Paxton Keeley Elementary School after an hour and a half. Aanya, who lost in the fourth round last year, earned second place.
Sophia Griffin, a sixth grader from Jamestown C-1 School who nabbed third, kept up with the sisters, conquering words like “heptad” and “servitude.”
But in round 10, Sophia stumbled on the word “quiddity.”
”Q-U-I-T-I-T-Y,” she said, hesitating in the middle of the word.
Students from each school completed an online test at the beginning of March. The 15 students with the highest scores competed in person at the bee. After each word was pronounced, the spellers could ask for a definition, country of origin, part of speech, an alternate pronunciation and a sentence featuring the word. From the time the first letter was spoken, the speller had two minutes to complete the word. None of Tuesday’s spellers reached the time limit.
Once all the other participants were eliminated, the sisters began a back-and-forth spelling duel. They correctly spelled words like “pneumatocyst,” “rescissible” and “mignonette.”
KOMU 8’s Megan Judy, the pronouncer for the bee, was quickly impressed by the dynamic duo.
”We’ve got to the back of the book for you two,” she said with a laugh. She then flipped to the list of Merriam-Webster Unabridged words, provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
In round 13, Aanya misspelled her first word of the competition: “buskined.” Jiya then misspelled her first word: “Laotian.”
After three more misspellings between the sisters, Jiya correctly spelled “whinchat,” a small, brown European bird that lives in grassy meadows. She only needed one more correct spelling to take first place — “joskin.”
With a smile on her face, Judy announced Jiya’s win.
Her parents, who were in a separate nearby room watching virtually for social distancing, rose to their feet. Although they were the only two parents left in the room, their applause echoed.
As her sister received her awards, Aanya said she was feeling “good and bad at the exact same time.”
”I’m proud of my sister, but I’ll get it next year,” she said with a smile under her mask. “Now that I got second place, I have a shot at first.”
Both Aanya and Jiya studied unabridged dictionaries the past few days to prepare, sometimes working with their parents to test their knowledge.
”I wanted to make sure not a single word would trip me up,” Jiya said.
Their mother, Chaitra Shetty, said they squeezed in dozens of hours of practice among taekwondo, Science Olympiad, chess, math competitions, school and homework.
”Both of them got into spelling because of their love for reading and their passion toward books. My husband wanted them to be the top two,” she said with a laugh.
Setting down her gold trophy, Jiya said she was ecstatic.
”This just means a lot to me, and it feels amazing — especially because it’s my eighth grade year, my last year being eligible,” she said.
Although she hopes to work in STEM one day, she also wants to write books similar to Harry Potter, one of her favorite series, which she has read countless times.
As the winner, Jiya will advance to qualifying rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will take place virtually in June. If she succeeds, she will continue on to the in-person National Spelling Bee in Orlando, Florida, in early July.
”I want to go to Nationals really badly because last year Corona threw everything for a loop,” she said. “I’ll have to hit the books now.”