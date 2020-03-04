Mayor Brian Treece will host a community briefing and news conference to discuss coronavirus 10 a.m. Thursday at the Daniel Boone City Building in the City Council chambers.

Local officials will discuss efforts in planning and responding to the virus, the news release said.

Among those providing information include Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services director, Stevan Whitt, MU Health Care chief medical officer, and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright. 

All members of the public are invited to attend, the release said. Thursday's briefing will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.

On Friday, Sen. Roy Blunt and Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr will hold a news conference in Springfield addressing coronavirus response efforts, according to a separate Wednesday release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, spring 2020 Studying photojournalism Reach me at ejrxch@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.