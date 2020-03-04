Mayor Brian Treece will host a community briefing and news conference to discuss coronavirus 10 a.m. Thursday at the Daniel Boone City Building in the City Council chambers.
Local officials will discuss efforts in planning and responding to the virus, the news release said.
Among those providing information include Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services director, Stevan Whitt, MU Health Care chief medical officer, and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.
All members of the public are invited to attend, the release said. Thursday's briefing will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.
On Friday, Sen. Roy Blunt and Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr will hold a news conference in Springfield addressing coronavirus response efforts, according to a separate Wednesday release.