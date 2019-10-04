Hy-Vee released information Thursday regarding its findings of a payment card data breach in August, affecting several Columbia locations.
Hy-Vee Market Grilles and fuel pumps at 3120 W. Broadway and 25 Conley Road were impacted by the breach, according to a Hy-Vee news release.
An investigation found that some point-of-sale devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants were infected with malware that could have put customers' card information in danger.
Specific time frames vary depending on the location, but generally, the malware was present from Dec. 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019, for fuel pumps and beginning Jan. 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops.
Hy-Vee has removed the malware but urged costumers to continue to check their payment card statements for unauthorized activity.
Specific locations impacted, and the times they were impacted, can be found here.